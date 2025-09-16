10 TV shows to binge after finishing ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 airs on September 17th, and we’re about to say goodbye to Cousins Beach for good.
If you’re looking for something new to watch that is similar to Jenny Han’s story about young love, immeasurable loss, and coming of age, look no further.
Even better? These are all books that have been adapted into shows you can stream right now.
So grab your blanket, a bowl of popcorn, and maybe a few tissues — here are 10 shows adapted from books that will fill the Summer I Turned Pretty-shaped hole in your heart:
|#
|Book / Series
|TV Adaptation
|Where to Stream
|1
|Love, Simon
by Becky Albertalli
|Love, Victor
|Disney+, Hulu
|2
|Tiny Pretty Things
by Dhonielle Clayton & Sona Charaipotra
|Tiny Pretty Things
|Netflix
|3
|Shadowhunters (The Mortal Instruments)
by Cassandra Clare
|Shadowhunters
|Disney +, Hulu, Apple TV
|4
|Panic
by Lauren Oliver
|Panic
|Prime Video
|5
|Geek Girl
by Holly Smale
|Geek Girl
|Netflix
|6
|My Life with the Walter Boys
by Ali Novak
|My Life with the Walter Boys
|Netflix
|7
|We Were Liars
by E. Lockhart
|We Were Liars
|Amazon Prime Video
|8
|Trinkets
by Kirsten Smith
|Trinkets
series
|Netflix
|9
|XO, Kitty
(from To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before by Jenny Han)
|XO, Kitty
|Netflix
|10
The Perfect Couple
Book by Elin Hilderbrand
|The Perfect Couple
|Prime Video