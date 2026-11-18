2026 CMA Awards: How to watch, who is performing and more

Lainey Wilson hosts The 60th Annual CMA Awards taking place Wednesday, November 18, 2026 live on ABC, Disney+ and next day on Hulu. (Disney/Robby Klein)

The 60th Annual CMA Awards are here, with some of country music's biggest stars scheduled to attend Wednesday night's star-studded awards ceremony.

The show will be hosted by Lainey Wilson and feature singers and nominees including Taylor Swift, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves.

When and where are the CMA Awards taking place?

The 2026 CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

How to watch the 60th annual CMA Awards

The 2026 CMA Awards will air from 8 p.m. 11 p.m. EST/7 p.m. to 10 p.m. CST on ABC and Disney+ on Wednesday. The program will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Who is hosting the 60th Annual CMA Awards?

Twelve-time CMA Awards winner Lainey Wilson, who was named entertainer of the year in 2025, is taking up hosting duties for a third time this year.

Who is performing at the 60th Annual CMA Awards?

Swift, nominated for her single of the year for "I Knew It, I Knew You," is scheduled to perform Wednesday night in what will be her first performance at the CMAs in over a decade.

The CMAs will also feature performances from Swift's fellow nominees including Langley, Lambert and Musgraves, as well as Tucker Wetmore, Tim McGraw, Zach Top and The Red Clay Strays.

Cody Johnson, who was set to perform and is nominated for entertainer of the year, announced that he would no longer be attending the ceremony due to exhaustion.

This year's show will also include a special tribute to Dolly Parton, who died in August at the age of 80.

Wilson, the ceremony's host, told ABC News' Robin Roberts she considered Parton a personal friend.

"No amount of honoring will be enough for that lady, and what she has done for this genre, what she has done for the world, what she did for me personally, the friend that she became," Wilson said of Parton.

Who is nominated?

The CMAs will honor artists, songwriters, producers, mix engineers, musicians and music video directors across country music.

Langley leads this year's nominees with nine nominations, while first-time nominees include songwriter Ben West as well as Smith Ahnquist, Avery Anna, Jack Antonoff, Tim Cofield, Carter Faith, Austin Goodloe, Muscadine Bloodline, Emily Ann Roberts, Caylee Robillard, Laura Sisk, Joybeth Taylor, and Thelma & James.

See the full list of who is nominated here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.