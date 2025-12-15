33 Laps for Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Dr. Dre performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dr. Dre’s iconic debut solo album, “The Chronic” was released 33 years ago today, Dec. 15th, 1992. It was Dre’s first solo project after leaving N.W.A.

The album was the kickoff for legendary hip-hop record label, Death Row Records, which Dre founded with Marion “Suge” Knight. It also served to kickstart the career of Snoop Doggy Dogg, who was featured prominently on the album.

It reached number three on the Billboard 200 and was quickly certified as triple-platinum. It also spent eight months on the Billboard top ten, and is featured in many “greatest albums of all time” lists.

Here’s 33 pics of Dr. Dre to celebrate 33 years of “The Chronic”.