76th Emmys: 'Shōgun'’s Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai win Outstanding Lead Actor, Actress in a Drama Series

Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai won the Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, respectively, at Sunday's Emmy Awards, both for their roles in FX's Shōgun.

Sanada won for his portrayal of Lord Yoshii Toranaga, while Sawai won for playing Toda Mariko.

"I am beyond honored to be here with amazing nominees," Sanada said during his speech, adding of the show, "It was an East meets West dream project with respect and Shōgun taught me when people work together we can make miracle. We can create a better future together."

Sanada was nominated alongside Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Walton Goggins, Gary Oldman and Dominic West.

Sawai thanked her mother during her acceptance speech, sharing, “You showed me stoicism and that’s how I was able to portray Mariko.” She then dedicated the award “to all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone.”

Other nominees in her category included Jennifer Aniston, Carrie Coon, Maya Erskine, Imelda Staunton and Reese Witherspoon.

