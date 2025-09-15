77th Emmys: Seth Rogen’s 'The Studio' wins outstanding comedy series

It seems that Hollywood decided to celebrate a show about Hollywood. Seth Rogen's Apple TV+ series The Studio nabbed the Emmy Sunday night for outstanding comedy series.
The show, which was nominated for its debut season, beat out Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, Shrinking and What We Do In The Shadows.
The Studio had 23 nominations going into the night and picked up 13 awards. According to Variety, that is a record for the most wins for a comedy series, surpassing The Bear's 10 wins in 2023. The show also broke the record for the most wins by a freshman comedy series.
