According to Martha Stewart, this is when you should sit down for your Thanksgiving meal

2025 Library Lions NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Martha Stewart attends the 2025 Library Lions gala at New York Public Library on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images) (Valerie Terranova/Getty Images)
By Heather Taylor

When is the perfect time to serve a Thanksgiving meal? Many families have a feast at lunchtime, while others opt for a Thanksgiving dinner in the evening.

Martha Stewart recently weighed in on the debate while appearing on The Today Show.

According to the homemaking expert, the perfect time to eat a Thanksgiving meal is at 2PM.

“People are hungry and they’re starting to circle the kitchen if you have a bunch of guests. You don’t want to wait until it’s nighttime,” she said on the show.

@todayshow #MarthaStewart suggested a #Thanksgiving that starts in the early afternoon instead of at dinner time. What time do you serve your Thanksgiving meal? #TODAYShow ♬ original sound - TODAY Show

Stewart says eating earlier allows families to do other activities, and then eat dessert later in the evening.

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!