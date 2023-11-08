Actors union SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative deal to end monthslong strike

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing approximately 160,000 actors, reached a tentative deal on Wednesday with major TV and movie studios -- a deal that could end a strike launched more than three months ago.

The agreement arrives a month after Hollywood writers ratified a deal to end a separate contract dispute with the studios. The actors' deal has yet to be ratified by a majority vote among union members.

The two professions shared key areas of concern, such as residual payments and artificial intelligence, but some of their demands differed.

The actors began striking on July 14, joining forces with the writers, who had been on strike since May 2. The writers' union, the Writers Guild of America, ended its strike on Sept. 27 after reaching a tentative agreement with studios. That agreement was ratified by WGA membership on Oct. 9.

The strikes saw production on film and television shows screech to a halt and the 2023 Emmys moved to January 2024.

