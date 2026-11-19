A new Archie Andrews will soon know the triumphs and defeats, the epic highs and lows of high school football.

The actors who will take on the roles of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and Sabrina in Afterlife with Archie have been finalized, ABC Audio has confirmed.

This new series is from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. It's based on the bestselling comic book he wrote and is set to arrive on Disney+ just in time for Halloween 2027.

Vasco Faria takes on the lead role of redhead football star Archie Andrews. Sarah Abbott will play Betty Cooper, Aliyah Mastin will play Veronica Lodge, Angel Rivera will play Jughead Jones and Chloe Avakian will play Sabrina Spellman.

Afterlife with Archie follows the classic Archie Comics characters in the all-American town of Riverdale as it's turned into a zombie-overrun apocalypse. In this version of Riverdale, "the only thing scarier than the undead is trying to survive your teenage years," according to an official description. "When a supernatural spell from a certain teen witch backfires, unleashing an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, Archie and his friends must fight to stay alive, testing the friendships, romances, and loyalties that have always held them together."

Character descriptions for each of the main players have also been revealed. While Archie remains "a teenager in the midst of an identity crisis," in this version of his story "the stakes around him become life-or-death" and he "faces a choice no son should ever have to make, with consequences that will haunt him forever."

In this version of the show, Betty Cooper is a star swimmer who feels most at home when she is in the water. "Raised to be self-reliant, she makes a fateful secret wish—one that seemingly comes true in a terrifying, unexpected way—that will test and transform her closest friendships and push her fraught family ever closer to the brink," according to her description.

Veronica similarly remains the same character she's always been, but this time she feels something beckoning to her as "an unholy darkness overtakes Riverdale," according to her description. Jughead is still Archie's best friend, but in this show he "sets off a chain of events that changes everything," while teenage half-witch Sabrina awaits "an even darker fate (and possible redemption)."

Afterlife with Archie was greenlit for a TV series adaptation back in July.

"This was the comic book that started it all. Before there was a Riverdale, before there was a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there was Afterlife with Archie," Aguirre-Sacasa said at the time. "Getting to turn Afterlife into a TV series for the amazing team at Disney+ with our incredible partners at Berlanti Productions, WB and, of course, Jon (Goldwater) and his Archie family is truly a full-circle moment — and the ultimate dream project for me. Time to say a prayer for Archie, Betty, Veronica and the whole gang, 'cause THE ZOMBIES ARE COMING!!!!"

The new series will hail from Warner Bros. Television. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Jimmy Gibbons. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Leigh London Redman also executive produce while Jon Goldwater executive produces for Archie Comics Studios.

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