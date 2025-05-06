Aimee Lou Wood praises Walton Goggins, says she won't appear on his 'Saturday Night Live' episode

Aimee Lou Wood has nothing but good things to say about Walton Goggins.

The actress, who starred as Chelsea, girlfriend of Goggins' character Rick, on season 3 of The White Lotus, walked the red carpet of the 2025 Met Gala on Monday.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Wood said it was great to have a mini White Lotus reunion at the event, which was also attended by co-stars Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Lisa from Blackpink.

"It's so lovely, I actually thought more of us would be here, but everyone's busy. It's really lovely, and we came together in the car. It's perfect," Wood said.

There has been speculation over whether Wood and Goggins had a falling out after the latter refused to answer questions about Wood in an interview with The Times published on May 1.

Prior to that interview, there had been speculation about the status of their relationship. Goggins shared a photo tribute to Wood in August 2024, where he called her "the brightest light in every room." As of May 2025, the actors no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Goggins is set to host Saturday Night Live on May 10. Wood was asked if she plans to make an appearance on the program, which would be notable after she publicly spoke out against the show's parody of The White Lotus that poked fun at her appearance.

"I couldn't say, but also, I'm not doing that," Wood said, adding that "it'd be fun" if she could appear.

"I loved working with Walton, it was the best thing ever," Wood said. "Obviously, he's going to be incredible doing SNL. It's the perfect thing for him to do, he's going to be hilarious. I'm so excited to see it."

