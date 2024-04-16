Alexa and Carlos PenaVega announce their 4th child was "born at rest" in heartbreaking post

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega's fourth child has died during birth, the couple announced on Monday in a heartbreaking post.

The Spy Kids star and the Big Time Rush member said in a joint statement shared to Instagram that their daughter, named Indy, was "born at rest."

"There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss," they said in their message. "After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter Indy was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace."

"God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms,” their statement continued. "The prayers from the community around us have been so sustaining in this difficult season. This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all."

"Grief has come to us in waves," they said. "Moments of feeling absolutely gutted… then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her."

The couple, who got married in 2014, are parents to sons Ocean, 6, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2. They announced in November that they were expecting again, sharing the news in a sweet Instagram post and said, "Oh baby here we come! Número cuatro!"

Despite the heartbreaking news, Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega ended their post by saying that their daughter, Indy, has changed them in more ways than one.

"We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers," they added. "Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can’t wait to see how many other lives you change."

