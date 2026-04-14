Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler and more to star in Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Octet' film adaptation

Rachel Zegler attends The Standard Theatre Awards 2025 winners dinner on March 22, 2026, in London, England. (Dave Benett/Getty Images) | Amanda Seyfried attends the 'The Testament of Ann Lee' premiere during the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin on Feb. 19, 2026, in Berlin, Germany. (Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images)

The cast for Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of the musical Octet has been revealed.

Miranda took to his Instagram to reveal the star-studded cast list for his movie adaptation of the Dave Malloy musical on Tuesday. He posted a photo of a rehearsal sign-in sheet, which features the eight names of the main cast members.

Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Phillipa Soo, Gaten Matarazzo, Jonathan Groff, Tramell Tillman and Paul-Jordan Jansen make up the movie's cast. They will play the roles of Jessica, Velma, Paula, Karly, Toby, Henry, Marvin and Ed, respectively.

"Rehearsals have begun," Miranda wrote in the post's caption.

Zegler shared an acknowledgment of her casting in the post's comment section, simply writing, "hey."

Soo and Groff's casting mark a Hamilton reunion. Miranda, of course, created the musical phenomenon and originated the titular role on Broadway. Meanwhile, Soo originated the role of Eliza Hamilton and Groff was the first King George III.

According to an official synopsis, Octet "follows an octet of people struggling with digital dependency, charting their compulsions using only the analog vibrancy of their own voices."

At the time the project was announced, Miranda said in a press release that he hasn't "stopped thinking about Octet since I saw Annie Tippe's premiere production in November of 2019. Dave Malloy's score is versatile, brilliant and grows more relevant with each passing year. It won't leave me alone so here we are."

Malloy is set to adapt his own musical's book for the film's screenplay. He will also executive produce the project.

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