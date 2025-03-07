'American Idol' returns with new judge Carrie Underwood: 'I know what they're going through'

Many American Idol alumni have appeared on the show over the years as mentors or performers, but when the show returns Sunday night on ABC, Carrie Underwood will be accomplishing a first: She's the first Idol winner ever to become a judge, which gives her a special insight into how the contestants are feeling.

"I hope I can bring a different perspective to this show," Carrie says. "I know what it's like to be there."

As she notes, "I know what they're going through, and I know what it's like to be standing up there thinking, like, 'What song am I supposed to be singing? I don't know.' And having judges say, 'That just wasn't the right song for you.' And you're like, 'I don't know what that means!'"

Host Ryan Seacrest, who crowned Carrie the champ in 2005, tells ABC Audio, "It's like being at home with Carrie. ... She's been just a natural at being behind that desk. And the contestants are very excited to see her and they're inspired by her."

But fellow judge Luke Bryan tells ABC Audio that Carrie "had a little bit of a learning situation on really saying no to kids because she's such a sweet, kind soul ... it's tough to sit there and tell some kid no that they can't go to Hollywood."

For judge Lionel Richie, making it to Hollywood is a win in itself.

"When we say, 'You're going to Hollywood,' that door opens ... mothers are crying. Brothers and sisters are crying," he says. "As I try to tell the kids on the show, forget about winning. ... This is a moment when your family can actually say, 'God, we're so proud of you.' And for that brief moment, you've won American Idol."

