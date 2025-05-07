Amy Poehler to reunite with 'Parks and Recreation' creator on new comedy 'DIG'

Amy Poehler is reuniting with Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur for a new comedy series.

The duo are collaborating on the upcoming series DIG for Peacock. Schur and Poehler will executive produce and co-write the pilot episode for the new series, with the latter set to star in the show as well.

DIG follows "four women working at an archeological dig in Greece" who "are at wildly different crossroads in their lives," according to its official synopsis. "When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy."

The show is based on the bestselling novel Excavations by Kate Myers, who will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

This marks the first collaboration between Poehler and Schur since Parks and Recreation ended in 2015. Both creatives have overall deals with Universal Television and have long ties with NBCUniversal, going back to their time at Saturday Night Live working as a cast member and a writer, respectively.

It will be Poehler's first ongoing role in a live-action series since she played Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. Schur's wife J.J. Philbin will also write and executive produce on DIG, marking her first time working with Schur on a half-hour series.

