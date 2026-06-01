Anna Kendrick to direct 'The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo' film for Netflix

Anna Kendrick attends the Tiffany & Co. celebration of Amanda Seyfried’s Golden Globe nomination for 'The Testament of Ann Lee' at Chateau Marmont on Jan. 9, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Searchlight)

Anna Kendrick is directing the new film The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo.

The actress and director is set to helm the film adaptation of the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel for Netflix, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Kendrick will direct from a script written by Little Fires Everywhere scribe Liz Tigelaar, with current revisions by Francesca Sloane. Reid is executive producing the film.

The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo follows "a young journalist's long-awaited interview with Evelyn Hugo, an aging Hollywood starlet, who pulls back the curtain on her seven marriages. As she tells tales of Hollywood scandals, betrayals, and woe, she unveils shocking truths about her own life and the lives of everyone around her," according to an official description from Netflix.

At this time, none of the film's roles have been cast. Netflix says the adaptation is getting ready to enter production and that fans should stay tuned for more soon.

This marks Kendrick's second time directing a film for Netflix, after her 2023 directorial debut crime thriller Woman of the Hour.

The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo was published in 2017. Netflix first announced plans to adapt the novel for its streaming service back in March 2022.

Reid's novel Daisy Jones & The Six was previously adapted into a limited TV series for Prime Video. It released in 2023, and starred Riley Keough and Sam Claflin.

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