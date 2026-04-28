Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson share a bloody kiss in 'Verity' teaser trailer

The official teaser trailer for Verity is here.

Amazon MGM Studios has released the first trailer for its upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling psychological thriller.

Anne Hathaway stars alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in the movie, which finds Hathaway also producing and Johnson executive producing.

The film follows author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), and Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), "a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity," according to its official synopsis. "After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity's chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity’s husband Jeremy (Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession."

This new teaser starts with Johnson's Lowen wearing a white silk robe as she crawls on top of Hartnett's Jeremy and kisses him. When Lowen pulls away from the kiss, she finds that Jeremy is nowhere to be seen, and she's sitting on the lap of Hathaway's Verity. The latter grabs Lowen and forcibly kisses her again, and this time, when they pull apart, Lowen has a bloody lip and Verity gives her a toothy, bloody smile in return.

"Even with my generous warning, you're going to continue to ingest my words," Verity says in a voice-over. "But know one thing. There is no light where we're going. Darkness ahead."

Michael Showalter directed the film from a screenplay by Nick Antosca, which was produced by Hoover.

Verity arrives in theaters on Oct. 2.

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