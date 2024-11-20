Anne Hathaway to star in film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 'Verity'

Anne Hathaway is taking on Colleen Hoover's latest film adaptation.

The popular author's novel Verity is becoming a film for Amazon MGM Studios, and Hathaway has been tapped to star. The actress will reteam with director Michael Showalter, who helmed her hit Amazon rom-com The Idea of You.

Verity is based on the New York Times #1 bestseller of the same name, with a script by Nick Antosca. Sources tell Deadline the film will get a theatrical release.

This is the latest Hoover novel to be adapted to film, after her other bestseller It Ends with Us was released in theaters back in August. It made $346 million at the worldwide box office.

Verity follows a struggling writer who accepts a job finishing the remaining books in a successful mystery series, whose author, played by Hathaway, is unable to finish after befalling a mysterious accident.

