Ariana DeBose says mom Gina Michelle DeBose has died of complications from ovarian cancer

Ariana DeBose's mother, Gina Michelle DeBose, died Sunday morning "due to complications with stage 3 ovarian cancer," the actress and singer said this week.

The West Side Story star took to Instagram on Tuesday, posting a carousel of photos and a tribute to her "gorgeous, hilarious, outspoken, warrior queen Mother."

"I couldn't be more proud of her and how she fought this insidious disease over the past 3 years. She was 57 years young," DeBose wrote in the caption.

"She was my favorite person, my biggest fan and toughest critic. My best friend. She was my date to every important moment in my professional and personal life - and I wouldn't have it any other way," the post continued. "It had always been the two of us for as long as I can remember."

DeBose said her mom "fought like hell to give me a good life, a good education and every opportunity in the world. I wouldn't be where I am without her."

The Academy Award winner recalled a moment from her 2022 Oscars acceptance speech — delivered after winning the award for best supporting actress for her role as Anita in West Side Story — writing, "I meant it when I said my Oscar 'is just as much hers as it is mine.'"

DeBose also highlighted her mom's purpose in life, to educate young people.

"She passed just shy of delivering 30 years of service as a public school teacher," she wrote. "She was beloved and incredibly respected by her colleagues and students alike. The greatest advocate for the underdog, a believer in arts education and the smartest person I know - with a willingness to speak her mind regardless of the consequences."

She added that her "greatest and most proud achievement will always be to have made her proud."

In one of the carousel photos, DeBose left a detailed note outlining where people could donate in her mother's memory.

"Details for a celebration of her life will be made available in the coming weeks," the note read. "At this time, I ask that my family's privacy be respected."

