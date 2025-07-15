Ariana Grande to star in animated adaptation of 'Oh, the Places You'll Go!'

Ariana Grande is reuniting with her Wicked director, Jon M. Chu, for the animated adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic Oh, the Places You'll Go!

Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday that Grande and Frozen star Josh Gad are on board for the film, which will feature original songs by La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

A photo posted to social media shows Grande and Gad in the recording booth, peeking out from behind their script binders.

"I love this book, I love this script, I love the beautiful world of @drseuss, I love this incredible group of creative human beings (@joshgad what a brilliant joy you are)," Grande wrote on her Instagram Story. "I am so thrilled to be a part of this one…it is [very special]! What a dream, thank you @warnerbros and of course @jonmchu."

Grande will next be seen reprising her Oscar-nominated role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, out this November. She'll also star in Meet the Parents 4 opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

Gad is set to star in and produce Spaceballs 2, as well as reprise his role as Olaf in Disney's Frozen 3.

Oh, the Places You'll Go! will be released in IMAX on March 17, 2028.

