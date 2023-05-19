Attorneys file motion to dismiss case against 'Rust' armorer

Attorneys for Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed filed a motion Thursday to dismiss her case in the fatal on-set shooting of the film's cinematographer.

Gutierrez-Reed was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Halyna Hutchins, 42, on the New Mexico set of the Western in October 2021.

Actor Alec Baldwin was practicing a cross-draw when the gun fired, striking the cinematographer and director Joel Souza, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Baldwin also faced two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting death, though the charges were dropped last month.

In the motion to dismiss, attorneys for the armorer criticized former prosecutors in the case, state Rep. Andrea Reeb and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies -- who have since stepped down -- of running a "sloppy" and "unconstitutional" case against Ms. Gutierrez-Reed, and making "prejudicial" statements against her in the media.

Her attorneys also claim their prosecution of their client was amplified to benefit both prosecutors' "personal brands."

Investigators have said they found "a mix" of hundreds of rounds of ammunition on the movie's set, including inert "dummy" rounds, firing blanks, and actual live ammunition, one round of which found its way into Baldwin's gun, and discharged, killing Hutchins, and injuring Souza.

Gun enhancement charges filed in the case against both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were dropped in late February.

Gutierrez-Reed's preliminary hearing was pushed back to the week of Aug. 9. It had initially been scheduled to start earlier this month, though both state and defense attorneys asked for more time.

