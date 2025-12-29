'﻿Avatar: Fire and Ash' smokes contenders at the holiday box office to hold #1 spot

Avatar: Fire and Ash has burned up the box office again.

The third film in James Cameron's epic sci-fi series retained its #1 spot over the Christmas holiday weekend, taking in an additional $64 million, according to Box Office Mojo. So far, the film has earned $760 million worldwide. Disney's animated sequel Zootopia 2 returned to the #2 spot with $20 million.

Of the new films making their debuts in wide release over the holiday weekend, A24's Marty Supreme, featuring Timothée Chalamet as an aspiring ping pong champion and con artist, did the best, taking the #3 spot with just under $15.6 million.

Another new film, Anaconda, starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, came in at #5 with just under $14.6 million, while a third new wide release, Song Sung Blue, arrived at #8 with $7.6 million. That film, based on the true story of a real-life couple who form a Neil Diamond tribute band, is generating Oscar buzz for Kate Hudson, who co-stars opposite Hugh Jackman.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash -- $64 million

2. Zooptopia 2 -- $20 million

3. Marty Supreme -- $15.59 million

4. The Housemaid -- $15.4 million

5. Anaconda -- $14.55 million

6. David -- $12.7 million

7. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants -- $11.2 million

8. Song Sung Blue -- $7.6 million

9. Wicked: For Good -- $5.3 million

10. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 -- $4.4 million

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.