Chris Evans as Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth as Thor in 'Avengers: Doomsday.' (Disney/Marvel)

Fans are assembling for Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its December opening.

The National Research Group has presale numbers for Avengers: Doomsday currently tracking at $270 million for the domestic three-day opening weekend, ABC Audio has learned.

This would make it the highest number recorded for a film's initial NRG forecast and would make it the largest December opening to date. Spider-Man: No Way Home currently holds the record for the largest December film opening at $260 million.

Avengers: Doomsday is the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It opens on Dec. 18, the same day director Denis Villeneuve's Dune Part Three arrives in movie theaters.

Moviegoers are dubbing the occasion "Dunesday," in reference to the 2023 "Barbenheimer" trend that found audiences heading out to theaters to watch Barbie and Oppenheimer, which both opened on July 21, 2023.

The final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday was released on Monday. It earned 563 million views in one day, making it the second-most-viewed movie trailer of all time. It only falls behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day.



Avengers: Doomsday follows "beloved heroes from three distinct universes" who are "set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered," according to its official description. It's directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Hayley Atwell, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Wesley Holloway, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena and Tenoch Huerta Mejia star in the film.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel Studios.

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