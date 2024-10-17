Baby on Broadway: ﻿'Dirty Dancing' ﻿musical in the works

Nobody puts Baby in a corner, but she'll soon be headed to Broadway.

A musical adaptation of the film Dirty Dancing is in the works. The production, simply titled Dirty Dancing: The Musical, is set to premiere in late 2025 with a run through North America.

The classic 1987 film starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey as star-crossed lovers set against the backdrop of a '60s New York State resort. Original writer Eleanor Bergstein is returning to develop the musical and cast member Lonny Price, who played the character Neil Kellerman, will direct.

"Stay tuned for more updates on this thrilling production and get ready to have the time of your life – all over again," a press release promises.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.