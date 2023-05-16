'Bachelor' alum Emily Ferguson welcomes first child

The Bachelor season 20 contestant Emily Ferguson and her husband William Karlsson have welcomed their first child.

"Beckham William Karlsson born May 12th,2023 at 1:33am," Ferguson, 30, captioned a series of photos of the baby, posted on her Instagram Friday. "Our big, strong healthy boy weighing 8lbs 2oz. You're Pappa's Twin! We love you more than you'll ever know."

"My sweet boy," Emily's twin sister Haley wrote in the comments section.

Fellow Bachelor season 20 alum Lauren Lane added, "Oh my gosh a real life ANGEL!"

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder shared, "Congratulations!!!!! So adorable."

"Congrats," replied former Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold.

Emily, who appeared on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor with her sister Haley, made history as the first-ever identical twins to compete for the same lead. Higgins didn't choose either sibling, and both went on to appear in seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Following her stint on BiP season 3, Emily met Karlsson, a Swedish hockey player, and they tied the knot in 2020.

