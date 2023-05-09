'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Brandon and Serene end engagement

Bachelor in Paradise alums Brandon Jones and Serene Russell have ended their engagement.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, May 8, the pair, who met and got engaged during season 8 of the dating show, made a joint post announcing the end of their relationship.

"After many months, today we have ultimately decided to end our engagement," they captioned the post. "We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye. This has been immensely hard to accept and painful, as there is a lot of love between the two of us."

They added, "We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate. The best path for us at this time is to try and move forward and heal from this as individuals."

Included in the post were several photos and videos of Brandon and Serene's time together.

The break up news comes six months after their engagement aired during the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 finale.

