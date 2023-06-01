'Bachelorette' ﻿alum Andi Dorfman marries Blaine Hart in romantic Italian wedding

Former Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman has given out her final rose and officially said "I do" to her fiancé Blaine Hart in a breathtaking three-day celebration in Sorrento, Italy.

Speaking with People, Dorfman couldn't contain her happiness as she shared her feelings about marrying the love of her life.

"Getting to spend my life with Blaine and being in love with him as much as I am is something that's like a dream come true to me," she gushed.

With 75 of their nearest and dearest gathered at the Conca del Sogno Beach Club, the bride and groom poured their hearts out, exchanging heartfelt handwritten vows.

In March 2022, Dorfman shared news of her engagement on Instagram, along with a sweet picture of the couple smooching on the beach.

"WORTH THE WAIT!!!!" she wrote in all caps, along with the ring emoji.

Dorfman gained notoriety after appearing on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. She then went on to become the lead for season 10 of The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to winner Josh Murray. They announced their split in 2015.

