Ben Affleck on his divorce from Jennifer Lopez: 'I have nothing but respect'

Ben Affleck has made his first public comments about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The actor spoke about the dissolution of his marriage in a recent cover story for GQ, which was published on Tuesday.

Affleck opened up about why he chose to be involved in the 2024 documentary about their marriage, called The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

“Part of it was, ‘Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.’ Because I thought it was an interesting examination,” Affleck said. “There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them. My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things.”

Affleck said he found the documentary to be interesting because it discussed how a couple is able to reconcile such a large difference in belief.

"I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that," Affleck said. "You don’t marry a ship captain and then say, ‘Well, I don’t like going out in the water.’ You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship.”

The actor said he was happy to open up about the relationship, as long as his actual feelings and intentions were accurately communicated.

“I hope I was clear that really this is somebody I have a lot of respect for. And I get wanting to divine or explore the kind of differences in perspective that we have in terms of how a person feels comfortable approaching the line between public and private life," Affleck said. "But I really hope that whatever you use doesn’t suggest that I have any negativity or judgment or anything regarding that. I have nothing but respect."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.