Bill Maher's 'Real Time' return to include presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis

As reported, Real Time with Bill Maher returns on Max Friday night, September 29. HBO has just revealed who the first post-WGA strike guests will be.

Florida governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will be featured in a one-on-one interview with the Emmy winner.

This week's panel discussion will include Making Sense podcast host Sam Harris and columnist/Getting Hammered podcast co-host Mary Katharine Ham, author of the book End of Discussion: How The Left's Outrage Industry Shuts Down Debate, Manipulates Voters and Makes America Less Free (and Fun).

Maher's show has been dark since the WGA strikes began in May.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and is available for streaming on Max.

