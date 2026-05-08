Billie Eilish is 'grateful' she and her fans will be able to watch her 3D concert film 'forever'

Billie Eilish and James Cameron attend the 'Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live in 3D' U.S. Premiere on May 6, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

BILLIE EILISH – HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D), a concert film the Grammy-winning star co-directed with James Cameron, hits theaters Friday, and Billie says she's happy that she and her fans will be able to watch it "forever."

At the LA premiere, Billie told ABC News of the film, "I just feel really, really grateful that it's gonna exist forever, and I'll get to watch this show and this tour that I loved so much, and made so many memories with them, forever."

"I think that's really magical for them to have and for me to have," she continued. "It's just a moment in time captured forever."

Billie also wants her fans to "sing and dance if they want and just have fun" while watching the film. She notes, "It's a concert. It is a movie, but it's a concert."

The Oscar winner was also "really grateful" that a director "as incredibly talented and legendary" as James was "so eager to collaborate with me and listen to my feelings and thoughts and opinions" while working on the project.

As for James, he tells ABC News that initially they were simply going to film a show on Billie's tour. But then, he says, "It got complicated, because then we started trying to tell a story about [Billie's] relationship with her fans ... and what her ... reality is like." As a result, he says, "It kind of grew a little bit."

But throughout, James says he was impressed with "how in control ... of the show and of the process" Billie was while filming. In fact, he says, "I had to keep up with her, and that energy of — I don't want to say perfectionism, because that sounds a bit elitist — but I would say, the pursuit of excellence."

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