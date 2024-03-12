'Black-ish' star Jenifer Lewis reveals devastating accident during trip

Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis recently opened up exclusively to Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts about a devastating accident she experienced that left her temporarily unable to walk.

Lewis was injured after falling 10 feet off her hotel balcony and into a dry ravine.

Lewis, a comedic actress known for her prominent roles in hit sitcoms like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and A Different World, told Roberts that the past year had been "the hardest" for her.



After wrapping Black-ish in April 2022, Lewis said she was ready to end her career and enjoy life.

"I was gonna retire and move back home," she said. "I conquered a dream."

As part of that post-career celebration, she took a trip to Africa with a friend. Lewis said after a day of exploring nature in the Serengeti, she fell off of her hotel balcony into pitch black darkness.



"A lightning bolt went through my mind's eye ... in [the] pitch black, I didn't know I was falling," she said.

Lewis said her shoulder and right hip took the brunt of the impact. "It was hard to even take a big breath to scream," Lewis recalled.

"Nothing would move. So, I laid there, I said, 'Move your body, baby. Come on, Jenny. Move your body,'" she recounted.

Even though it hurt to breathe, Lewis was able to wake up her friend with her screams.



Lewis said she heard a lion roar while lying in the ravine. "My last thought ... was, 'What a headline,'" she said with a laugh. "'The king ate the queen: Pieces of Jenifer Lewis' body being flown back to the States.'"

