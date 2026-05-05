Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settle 'It Ends With Us' lawsuit

It Ends With Us co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have settled their nearly two-year legal battle, according to a statement from their legal teams.

"We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online," read a portion of the joint statement released on Monday.

The dispute was set to see a jury later this month.

The joint statement put out by the parties on Monday began, "The end product – the movie 'It Ends With Us' – is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors – is a goal that we stand behind."

The statement continued, "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard."

The settlement brings an end to the high-profile legal saga which kicked off in December 2024 when Lively filed a filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department in late December, alleging "severe emotional distress" after she said Baldoni and key stakeholders in the film sexually harassed her and attempted, along with Baldoni's production company, to orchestrate a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni followed up the action by filing a lawsuit against the New York Times for libel and false light invasion of privacy on Dec. 31 after it published the article about Lively's California complaint.

Also on Dec. 31, Lively formalized her complaint into a lawsuit against Baldoni in New York.

Baldoni would respond by filing a civil lawsuit against Lively, husband Ryan Reynolds and others, for, among other things, extortion and defamation.

The suits were consolidated into one suit in January 2025.

In June of last year, Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband, the couple's publicist Leslie Sloane, as well as Baldoni's defamation suit against The New York Times, was dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman.

The New York Times countersued Wayfarer Studios, Baldoni's production company, in September 2025, asking for reasonable costs and attorney fees paid back to the New York Times. The matter is ongoing according to the court docket.

On April 2 of this year, a federal judge in New York gutted much of Lively's case against Baldoni, including claims she was subjected to sexual harassment on set.

The judge determined Lively would be allowed to pursue certain claims of retaliation against Baldoni's public relations team over alleged harm to her reputation, according to the ruling by Judge Liman.

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