Break out the Windex: New trailer to 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3'

The Portokalos family is back in the new trailer to My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

Nia Vardalos, who was nominated for an Oscar for her screenplay for the blockbuster film, writes, directs and stars in the threequel.

This time around, her character, Toula, and the rest of her big family travel to Greece to fulfill her father's dying wish for her to retrace his roots. Actor Michael Constantine, who played Toula's father, Gus, died in 2021.

Toula and her husband, Ian (John Corbett), take along returning cast members Andrea Martin, Gia Carides, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Joey Fatone and Lainie Kazan on the trip, which will culminate with a big fat Greek family reunion.

Once again, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson produce the movie, spun from Vardalos' hit one-woman play.

The 2002 original became the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time, earning a total of $368 million. It led to a short-lived TV show, My Big Fat Greek Life, starring the movie's main players, in 2003. A big-screen sequel, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, hit theaters in 2016.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 opens in theaters on September 8.

