'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan dishes on season 4 and its "different types of love stories"

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is teasing what to expect during the popular series' upcoming fourth season.

In an interview Wednesday with Good Morning America at the 2024 Time 100 Next Gala in New York City, Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Featherington in the Regency era-inspired show, said her character is now "happily married" to Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

"It's very fun to be playing like a happily married person with a very cute baby," she said. "It feels like they went through all their strife last time."

"So they get to come back and just be in love and have the best time together," she added.

The show, which focuses on specific Bridgerton characters' storylines each season, followed Colin and Penelope's friends-to-lovers romance in season 3. The third season also exposed Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown, the anonymous writer who details the gossip of the ton in a pamphlet, and how that exposed secret played out in her relationship with Colin.

Next season, the storyline of Colin's brother Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) will be explored. In September, it was revealed that his love interest, Sophie Baek, will be portrayed by Yerin Ha.

Coughlan didn't reveal much about what to expect, but said that Thompson and Ha are "hard at work being our leads this time."

"They're doing an amazing, amazing job," she said.

Coughlan added that she admires the series for focusing on a wide range of love stories, including an upcoming queer storyline with Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza) that was hinted at last season.

"I love Bridgerton because it's a show that tells all different types of love stories," she said. "So everyone should feel represented in it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.