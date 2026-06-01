In brief: 'A Different World' gets Netflix release date and more

A Different World has received a Netflix release date. The series debuts to the streamer on Sept. 24. It stars Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Whitley and Dwayne. A new generation joins her at Hillman College for this show that's "set against the rituals, humor, and nuances of an HBCU," according to its official description ...

Florence Pugh's latest film has landed at Paramount Pictures. Variety reports that North American and select international distribution rights for the film The Midnight Library have been scooped up by Paramount Pictures. Pugh is set to star in and produce the film, which will be directed by Lion helmer Garth Davis ...

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are reteaming for a Disney+ sailing docuseries. The Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars are set to lead a docuseries about the SailGP team they co-own ...

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