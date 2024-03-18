In Brief: Anne Hathaway's 'The Idea of You' breaks trailer records, and more

Michael Showalter's new rom-com The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, is already making waves ahead of its May 2 release on Prime Video. Deadline reports the film's trailer has broken the record for the most watched trailer for any original streaming movie, registering 125 million global views across social media. The Idea of You follows a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with a 24-year-old boy band singer, played respectively by Hathaway and Galitzine ...

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is hinting the Emmy-winning HBO series may start filming soon. When asked if she planned on taking time off after the South by Southwest premiere of her new horror movie Immaculate, Sweeney told MTV, "I go into Euphoria." When pressed for further details, the Anyone but You actress was evasive, except to say returning to the hit show felt "like home" ...

David Seidler, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind 2010's The King's Speech, died Saturday during a fly-fishing trip in New Zealand, his manager, Jeff Aghassi, tells The Hollywood Reporter. He was 86. The King's Speech, per IMDB, followed King George VI's "unexpected ascension to the throne of the British Empire in 1936, and the speech therapist who helped the unsure monarch overcome his stammer." Seidler's other notable work includes Francis Ford Coppola's Tucker: The Man and his Dream, animated children's features Madeline: Lost in Paris and Quest for Camelot ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.