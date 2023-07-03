In Brief: Apple TV+ cancels 'High Desert', and more

Apple TV+ has canceled the dramedy High Desert after one season, series star Patricia Arquette revealed on Saturday. "A lot of you have asked about High Desert and if there was going to be a second season, we just found out that it won't be coming back. That's a sad bummer for all of us," she shared on her Instagram. In the series, which launched on May 17 and ran through June 21, Arquette plays as an on-again-off-again addict who makes the life-changing choice to become a private investigator after a devastating loss. Brad Garrett, Weruche Opia, Bernadette Peters and Rupert Friend also star, with Christine Taylor, Matt Dillon and Eden Brolin appearing in recurring roles...

Queen & Slim's Jodie Turner-Smith has been added to the cast of Disney's Tron: Ares, joining Jared Leto, Evan Peters and Past Lives star Greta Lee, according to Variety. The third installment in the Disney franchise follows the groundbreaking 1982 film Tron, starring Jeff Bridges, and its 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy, which starred Bridges, Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...

Caleb Willingham, the husband of 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton, has died, Slaton confirmed on her Instagram. He was 40. "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness," she captioned a series of photos of the two. The cause of death has not been revealed...

