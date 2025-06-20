In brief: Blumhouse acquires 'Saw' franchise and more

There is hope for Mindhunter fans. The show ran for two seasons before ending on Netflix. Its star, Holt McCallany, recently told CBR he has hope of a revival after talking with the show's helmer, David Fincher. "He said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it's just a chance," McCallany said. "I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts." ...

Blumhouse is now in business with Saw. The horror film studio has acquired the rights to all future Saw films, shows and any other properties, Variety reports. The company paid an undisclosed sum for the part of the franchise that was owned by producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg. Blumhouse founder Jason Blum said Saw "defined a generation of horror" and he hopes to see its cultural impact continue to grow ...

Jimmy Kimmel is preparing for his annual summer break by announcing a roster of celebrities filling in for him behind the desk of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Deadline reports that Anthony Anderson, Nicole Byer, Alan Cumming, Chris Distefano, Fortune Feimster, Jelly Roll, Diego Luna and Kumail Nanjiani will host the show this summer ...

