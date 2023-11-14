In Brief: 'Coyote vs. Acme' with John Cena not shelved after all, and more

Warner Bros. has apparently listened to angry fans -- and miffed theatrical agents -- and reversed its decision to shelve its already-completed, high-concept live-action/animated hybrid Coyote vs. Acme. Instead, Deadline reports the studio has set up screenings of the John Cena/Wile E. Coyote movie for competing streaming services to pick it up. According the trade, the movie follows the cartoon coyote's legal dispute with the Acme corporation over its defective products; Cena was to play an attorney representing the company...

AMC has released a teaser to Parish, the "action packed" drama starring Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito. The six-episode series headed to AMC and AMC+ in 2024 has Esposito playing Gracian "Gray" Parish, a former getaway driver-turned family man who takes on a criminal syndicate after the murder of his son...

Entertainment Weekly reports Big Brother runner-up Matt Klotz and fifth-place finisher Cirie Fields will appear on CBS soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful — following a tradition of former players appearing on the soap that first happened back in 2004...

