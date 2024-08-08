In Brief: Donnie Wahlberg hints about the future of 'Blue Bloods', and more

Peacock has added Dakota Fanning and Abby Elliott to the cast of All Her Fault, the upcoming limited series executive produced by and starring Succession Emmy winner Sarah Snook, according to Deadline. Per the streaming service, the suburban thriller centers on Marissa Irvine — played by Snook — who "arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn't a mother she recognizes. She isn't the nanny. She doesn't have Milo. And so begins every parent's worst nightmare." Fanning and Elliot will be playing Jenny and Lia, respectively. Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis and Michael Peña also star ...

Despite CBS' announcement in July that the second part of Blue Bloods' 14th and final season will air this fall, Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Danny Reagan in the series, says he's not giving up on the show just yet and neither should fans. TV Insider reports that during a recent Q&A, Wahlberg said he doesn't "know anything officially," but there are "things in the works. So maybe something awesome will happen." Season 14, part 2 of Blue Bloods premieres Oct. 18 on CBS ...

Apple TV+ has dropped a teaser trailer for Roma filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón's upcoming limited series Disclaimer, starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Disclaimer follows acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft — played by Blanchett — "who has built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others," according to the streaming service. "When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets." As she tries to uncover the writer's true identity, she's forced to confront her past before it destroys her life, and her relationship with her husband and son, played respectively by Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Disclaimer premieres Oct. 11 on Apple TV+ ...

