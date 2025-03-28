In brief: Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Martin Scorsese's next film and more

Martin Scorsese's next film is shaping up to be star-studded. Dwayne Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt are set for the director's latest film, Deadline reports. The movie will follow a Hawaiian crime boss who battles rivals for control of all organized crime on the islands. The film has been picked up at 20th Century Studios ...

Oscar Isaac will executive produce and star in a new series for Apple TV+. The actor will play the conman Juan Carlos Guzmán in the show Stowaway, according to Variety. Steven Levenson will develop the series, which will have a pilot episode directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon ...

Billy Eichner is getting on board of the upcoming Will Ferrell and Zac Efron comedy film. The actor has joined the movie, which will be made for Amazon MGM Studios, according to Deadline. The untitled comedy is written and directed by Nicholas Stoller and also stars Regina Hall and Jimmy Tatro. It follows a young convict who takes a reality TV courtroom hostage after blaming the judge for a past ruling that destroyed his life ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.