In Brief: 'FBoy Island' scooped up by CW with 'FGirl Island', and more

FBoy Island, which was canceled by HBO Max back in December after two seasons, is officially moving to The CW. The network has ordered a third season of the reality dating series, as well as a new spinoff, FGirl Island. FBoy Island, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, follows three women who move to a tropical island where they're joined by 24 men -- 12 self-proclaimed "Nice Guys" looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed 'FBoys,' there to compete for cold, hard cash. It's slated for a fall 2023 debut. FGirl Island switches genders, with three men trying to identify 24 women as either womanizers or seeking a serious relationship and is set for a midseason premiere...

Eileen Saki, who portrayed Rosie, owner of the popular bar frequented by Hawkeye Pierce, Hot Lips Houlihan and other characters on the CBS series M*A*S*H, died Monday in Los Angeles after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January, her rep, Camilla Fluxman Pines, tells The Hollywood Reporter. She was 79. Saki's other TV credits include Good Times, CHiPs, The Greatest American Hero, Gimme a Break! and Without a Trace. On film, she appeared in such films as Meteor, Mel Brooks' History of the World: Part I and Splash...

Jesse Spencer, who left Chicago Fire in 2021, but has made multiple appearances since then, will return to the ABC drama once again for the season 11 finale on May 24, according to Variety. Meanwhile, Taylor Kinney, last seen on the February 22 episode before stepping away to deal with a personal matter, won't be returning. Kinney had been taking a leave of absence, according to the outlet. The drama has been renewed at NBC for a Season 12...

