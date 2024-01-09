In Brief: Globes ratings jump 50%; 'Queer Eye' season 8 trailer drops, and more

The Fab Five are back as Netflix's Queer Eye returns for its eighth season. A new trailer shows Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk heading back to New Orleans, offering physical and emotional makeovers to a former nun looking for a love, a football coach and teacher to the Deaf dealing with his own personal struggles and a Bayou sportsman trying to spice up his marriage, among others. The upcoming season also marks the last for Berk, who announced his departure back in November. Queer Eye season 8 premieres January 24 on Netflix ...

Welcome to Chippendales' Annaleigh Ashford has been tapped to star in the upcoming Paramount+ true crime drama series Happy Face, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Dropout's Michelle Showalter has signed on to direct the series pilot, based on the titular podcast, which itself is based on Melissa Moore's autobiography Shattered Silence. Ashford will portray the 15-year-old version of Melissa, who discovers her father is the serial killer known as "Happy Face" ...

Netflix has dropped the first trailer for One Day, a series adaptation of David Nicholls' 2009 novel, which follows the 20-year love story of Emma and Dex -- played respectively by This Is Going to Hurt's Ambika Mod and The White Lotus' Leo Woodall. The book was previously made into a 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess. The 14-episode series launches February 8 on Netflix ...

The ratings for Sunday's Golden Globe Awards rose 50% from last year and grabbed its largest audience since 2020 with an average of 9.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen time zone-adjusted fast national including Out of Home ratings for Sunday, January 7. The show, which aired on CBS for the first time, was also the network's second-largest live-streamed special event on Paramount+ ever in terms of AMA and reach ...

