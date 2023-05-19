In Brief: 'Grey Anatomy' faves returning for season 20, and more

Good news, Grey's Anatomy fans: Many of your favorites from the show's past 19 seasons have already been nailed down for season 20, according to Deadline. Original cast members James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson will be returning. So will Kevin McKidd, who has been on the show since season 5, Kim Raver, who started in season 6 and returned in season 14 after a five-year break, Camilla Luddington, a cast member since season 9 and Caterina Scorsone, who joined in season 10. That follows last season's departures of series lead Ellen Pompeo, along with longtime cast member Kelly McCreary and showrunner Krista Vernoff...

The Critics Choice Association has set Sunday, January 14, 2024 as the date for the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards. Submissions will open for TV categories on September 25, 2023, and will close on Nov. 13. Television nominations will be announced on December 5 at 9 a.m. PT, while film noms will be revealed on December 13 at 9 a.m. PT. The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony will once again take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles and carried live on The CW...

The cast of Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel continues to grow. Deadline reports Moon Knight actress May Calamawy has joined the picture, as has Sleepy Hollow's Peter Mensah, 6 Underground's Lior Raz, Bridesmaids vet Matt Lucas, and original Gladiator co-star Derek Jacobi. Additionally, The White Lotus' Fred Hechinger is in talks to play Emperor Geta. Previously announced cast members include lead Paul Mescal, as well as Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Connie Nielsen, the latter of whom will reprise her role as Lucilla. The 2000 blockbuster Gladiator, grossed more than $460 million worldwide and took home five Oscars, including Best Picture...

