In brief: 'How to Train Your Dragon 2' crew member suffers injury and more

A crew member on the set of How to Train Your Dragon 2 has suffered a severe injury. Variety reports that a special effects technician on the project severed multiple fingers on one of his hands during an incident with a saw in a worksop at Sky Studios Elstree, where the live-action sequel is currently in production. Despite having extensive surgery, the outlet reports the severed digits could not be reattached ...

Julianna Margulies has joined the cast of Paradise season 3. Deadline reports the actress will be part of the series' recurring cast for the third season. Her specific character and the plot of the third season are being kept under wraps. Sterling K. Brown stars in the Hulu show, which follows a serene community that houses some of the world's most prominent individuals ...

A bunch of stars have joined Tatiana Maslany in an upcoming sci-fi horror thriller called Green Bank. Kumail Nanjiani, Jim Belushi, Brittany O'Grady and Taylor John Smith are the newest additions to the film's cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Josh Ruben is directing the movie, which is set to begin production this week in Atlanta, Georgia ...

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