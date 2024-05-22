In Brief: Jessica Alba back in action with 'Trigger Warning', and more

Netflix has revealed the trailer for Trigger Warning, the action thriller from the producers of Sicario and John Wick. Jessica Alba, per the streaming service, stars as "a skilled Special Forces commando" who runs her father's bar following his sudden death and clashes with a violent gang as she searches for the truth behind his death. Trigger Warning — also starring Mark Webber, Tone Bell, Jake Weary, Gabriel Basso and Anthony Michael Hall — debuts June 21 on Netflix ...

X-Men producer Simon Kinberg is in talks to produce a new Star Trek feature for Paramount Pictures, with an eye toward taking a creative role in the franchise's upcoming feature films, per The Hollywood Reporter. Since 2016's Star Trek Beyond, the franchise has mostly existed on the small screen. Attempts to revive the film side, including reuniting J.J. Abrams' Star Trek cast members Chris Pine, Zoe Saldaña and Simon Pegg, have thus far been unsuccessful, according to THR ...

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has been tapped for a starring role in the upcoming drama-thriller Love and War, according to Deadline. The film, based on Louise Monaghan and Yvonne Kinsella's book Stolen: Escape From Syria, follows the true life story of a woman's fight to rescue her 6-year-old daughter, who was kidnapped by her father and taken to his native Syria during the height of a civil war. Coughlan says in a statement obtained by Deadline, "I am so honoured to be playing this role and to tell the story of Louise Monaghan's incredible bravery" ...

Don Stark is returning to Netflix's That 90s Show in a "heavy recurring role," reprising his That 70s Show character Bob Pinciotti, according to Deadline. He'll reportedly return to the series' fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin, where he reconnects with Kitty and Red — played respectively by Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith. Season 3, Part 1 of That 90s Show premieres June 27, with the season conclusion launching on October 24 ...

