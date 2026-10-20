In brief: Jon Stewart to continue hosting 'The Daily Show' and more

Jackson Lamb's bumbling band of horses is growing. Apple TV announced on Monday additional cast for Slow Horses season 7, which will be based on Mick Herron's Bad Actors novel. Varada Sethu, Tuppence Middleton and Joshua McGuire will join series leads Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden in the espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of M15 agents. James Callis will also return for season 7, following his character's short-lived tenure as MI5's director-general in season 5. The Slow Horses season 6 finale drops Wednesday …

Jon Stewart will continue to spend Monday nights at The Daily Show. Paramount+ announced that Stewart has signed a deal with Skydance Television to continue to host TDS through December 2028. He will share hosting duties with TDS' news team, who helm the desk Tuesday through Friday, and serve as an executive producer …

HBO has announced new guest stars for Rooster season 2. Sutton Foster, Michael Urie, Lamorne Morris, O-T Fagbenle and Zavior Phillips will be coming on campus for the sophomore season of the comedy-drama. Rooster stars Steve Carell as author Greg Russo, who accepts a position as an adjunct professor to be closer to his daughter, Katie (Charly Clive), and navigates complicated relationships with his family and new colleagues. Season 2 production is underway …

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