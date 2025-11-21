In brief: 'Landman' streaming views, 'Hoppers' trailer, and more

The second season premiere of Landman did big numbers for Paramount+. According to the network, the premiere had over 9.2 million streaming views in its first two days, making it the most-watched premiere for any original series on Paramount+. Season 2, starring Billy Bob Thornton and Demi Moore, debuted Nov. 16. New episodes air every Sunday ...

A new trailer for Disney and Pixar's new animated film, Hoppers, has been released. According to the official description, the film follows an animal lover who uses a new technology to "hop" her consciousness into a robotic beaver so she can communicate directly with animals. It features an all-star voice cast including Meryl Streep, Dave Franco, Kathy Najimy, Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm. Hoppers hits theaters on March 6. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Mara Brock Akil will be honored with the Norman Lear Achievement Award by the Producers Guild of America. The prolific producer will accept the award at the 37th annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 28 in Los Angeles. Akil has produced TV series including Girlfriends, The Game, Being Mary Jane and the recent Netflix series adaptation of the Judy Blume novel Forever …

