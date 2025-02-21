In brief: Leighton Meester joins husband Adam Brody in season 2 of 'Nobody Wants This' and more

Sterling K. Brown will be spending more time in Paradise. The Hulu drama series — which reunites Brown and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman — has been renewed for season 2. The show's first season finale airs March 4 on Hulu, and the full season will then get another run on ABC beginning April 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT ...

A new trailer has been released for the upcoming Peacock thriller Long Bright River. Based on the 2020 novel by Liz Moore, the series stars Amanda Seyfried as a Philadelphia cop searching for her missing sister in the midst of a series of murders plaguing the town. The show debuts March 13 ...

Leighton Meester is joining her husband Adam Brody on season two of Nobody Wants This. Netflix confirms she'll be guest starring as the "middle school nemesis" of Kristen Bell's Joanne, who crosses paths with her as an adult.

The SAG Awards revealed its lineup of presenters, including Timothée Chalamet, Mikey Madison, Pamela Anderson, Harrison Ford, Jamie Lee Curtis and Colman Domingo. Julia Louis-Dreyfus will present the SAG life achievement award to Jane Fonda. The SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, stream Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix ...

Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a follow-up animated series. Deadline reports Nickelodeon has given a 26-episode order to Avatar: Seven Havens, from the original series' creators ...

