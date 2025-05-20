In brief: New episodes of 'Peppa Pig' to stream on Netflix and more

Peppa Pig is making her way to Netflix. New episodes of the children's show will be available on the streaming platform, Netflix announced on Monday. Additionally, the service announced that it will be making a mobile game called World of Peppa Pig all about the eponymous 4-year-old piglet ...

Get ready to watch Love Me at home. The Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun film will begin streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime on June 16. The film follows a buoy and a satellite who meet online after humanity has gone extinct. The seemingly inanimate objects eventually take on the human forms of Stewart and Yeun, and learn about what it means to be alive and in love ...

The latest Looney Tunes movie will stream on Max. The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie will stream on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform on June 27. The film follows Porky Pig and Daffy Duck as they become Earth's only hope at saving humanity ...

