In brief: Paris Hilton series in the works, 'Suits' sets streaming record, and more

A24 reportedly offered somewhere in the neighborhood of $6 million to Paris Hilton to develop a series adaptation of her recent book, Paris: A Memoir, according to Variety. Hilton will serve as an executive producer, but no writer or star is currently attached to the project. The former model, reality TV star and heir to the Hilton Hotel fortune co-starred in the hit reality series The Simple Life alongside Nicole Richie. She also released the album Paris in 2006 and previously published the book Confessions of an Heiress...

Suits has set the streaming chart record for most weeks at No. 1. The former USA series, which currently streams on Netflix and Peacock, topped the Nielsen rankings for a 12th straight week, drawing 2.36 billion minutes of viewing for the week of September 4-10, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Suits' 12th week at No. 1 overall broke a tie with Netflix's Ozark, which spent 11 weeks at No. 1 over several seasons...

The upcoming third season of Max's comedy series Sort Of will be its last, according to Deadline. The critically praised Canadian comedy stars co-creator Bilal Baig as a non-binary millennial trying to balance their roles as a child of Pakistani immigrant parents, a bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore and café, and a caregiver to the young children of a professional couple. Sort Of is set to hit Max in early 2024...

Season seven of Selling Sunset will premiere on Netflix on November 3. The 11-episode season promises the familiar fiery feuds and competitive spirit among the realtors of the Oppenheim Group in the cutthroat LA market. Brett and Jason Oppenheim will lead the team, with returning agents including Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stauss, Mary Fitzgerald, and Nicole Young...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.