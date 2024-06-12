In Brief: Paul Giamatti beams aboard 'Starfleet Academy,' and more

Kurt Russell, Owen Teague, Tony Revolori and Cole Sprouse will star alongside Matthew McConaughey in the just-wrapped drama The Rivals of Amziah King, Deadline is reporting. The trade says the movie's plot is still a secret, but it's said to be a crime thriller set in rural Oklahoma ...

Oscar nominee Paul Giamatti has beamed aboard the upcoming Star Trek series Starfleet Academy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The trade says the character will be the heavy in the show. As reported, Oscar winner Holly Hunter is headlining the series, playing the chancellor of the titular school that trains young people to boldly go where no one has gone before ...

Ben Potter, a popular YouTuber known as Comicstorian, has died at 40 years old after "an unfortunate accident," according to a social media post from his wife, Nathalie. As his screen name suggests, Comicstorian was famous for deep dives into the lore of Marvel and DC comics, and he had some 3 million followers on YouTube. Nathalie vowed to keep his channel going, "To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive."...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.